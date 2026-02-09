LAURIN, Robert “Bingo Bob”

1958 – 2026

Passed away with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on Friday February 6, 2026 at the age of 67 years.

Dear son of the late Therese Fortier (Clermont Fortier) and Gerard Laurin. Dear brother of Rose Stewart (Don “Stewie”), and Richard Fortier. Uncle of Tammy (Jake), Danielle, Celeste and Vincinent. He will be remembered by his many friends in White River.

The family would like to thank all of the Doctors and nurses at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for the care they gave to Bob.

At his request cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of life will be held later this year.

(Arrangements made by Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca