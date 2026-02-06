Students at École secondaire Saint‑Joseph create their own moccasins

The tradition of moccasin‑making continues to thrive at École secondaire Saint‑Joseph (Wawa). Grade 11 students enrolled in the French course titled “Discovering Contemporary Indigenous Voices” took part in an immersive experience combining culture, craftsmanship, and learning. Guided by their teachers Mme Valérie Lévesque and Mme Carole Bouffard, the students learned to work with a variety of materials to craft their own pair of moccasins. This activity, carried out with respect and openness toward Indigenous traditions, allowed the students to appreciate the skill required for this art form. They observed that each step, from cutting to assembling and sewing, demands precision, meticulousness, and above all, patience.

To complement the workshop, participants also had the opportunity to enjoy a traditional meal featuring a honey‑salmon broth, served with raspberry, blueberry, and cedar preserves, as well as carrots, wild rice, and salmon‑skin chips. These educational and cultural activities offered students a meaningful and direct encounter with contemporary Indigenous knowledge, while fostering openness, respect, and personal growth.