St. Mary’s Blind River – Closed Today

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Blind River is closed today due to an unexpected watermain break.

As a result of the break, water unfortunately accumulated inside the school, making it unsafe to remain open at this time. Our team is working with the Town of Blind River to address the situation and assess next steps to ensure the building is safe for students and staff.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this closure may cause and thank families for their understanding and cooperation. Further updates will be shared as information becomes available at www.hscdsb.on.ca.