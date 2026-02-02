Heavy Snow Expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

4:36 AM EST Monday 2 February 2026

Heavy snow is expected.

What:

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

When: Ending this morning.

Additional information: Heavy snow will impact the region as a low-pressure system passes. The snow will taper off this morning as the low pressure system exits the area.

Travel along portions of highway 17, portions of highway 101, and Wawa township will be impacted. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.