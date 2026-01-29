TREGONNING, Larry

Honoured Father, Best Dad Ever and the Cornerstone of our Family. The family announces the sudden passing of Larry at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, December 8, 2025, at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Christina “Teena” Tregonning (Nee Cullen) for 42 years. Loving dad of Lynn “Grant” Watson (of Strathmore, Alberta) Terrie Anne Bell (Donald) (of Winnipeg, Manitoba) and Marchris Gladys (Stan) (of Winnipeg, Manitoba). Proud Papa of Matthew, Michelle, Angela, Joy and Finley. Cherished Great Papa of Mira, Sophia and Anna. Larry is now reunited with his parents William and Irene Tregonning. Dear brother of the late John Henry Tregonning, Ruby Joyce Scott (late Jack), and Joseph William Tregonning. Dear uncle of the late Joyce, Joan, Stephen, Vance, Kevin, Robin, Mary-Lee, late Joseph, late William, and Sara.

Larry was born and raised in Poplar Dale and spent his formative years on his family property. He began his career in logging as a young boy with his father on the family property, hauling it out with a horse and trailer. Larry set out at the age of 20 with his cousin, Barry and built Henson & Tregonning logging. Larry retired in 2009 after 45 years of hard work. Mom and Larry met almost 51 years ago. He was a shy, quiet man with an easy, genuine smile. That’s probably what drew Mom to him. As soon as Larry committed to our mom, he committed to us. He was the strength, stability, kindness, gentleness and healing presence our family needed. 29 years ago, mom and Larry found the farm while on a sunny summer drive around the Island. They made the bold decision to move to this beautiful area. By Larry’s hard work and mom’s determination they transformed the old run-down farm property into an oasis. Larry was happy with a simple life but always gave generously. He was kind, strong in his spirit and he had a great sense of humour. Larry went out on his own terms, staying at the farm until the very last moment.

Friends are invited to view the service online by going to www.funeraweb.tv and select Larry’s name to view the service.

Memorial contributions (payable by cheque or online) to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.arthurfuneralhome.com