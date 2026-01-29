LAFRENIERE – Lisa Dorothy (nee Irvine)

(1970-2026)

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lisa after a lengthy battle with Syringomyelia on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her husband by her side.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Norm, sons Nicolas and Mathieu, mother Dorothy Irvine (nee Thompson), brother Scott Irvine and sister Susan Rice (nee Irvine). Fondly remembered by her brother and sisters-in-law Raymond Lafreniere (Anna) and Kathleen Irvine (nee O’Brien), and nieces and nephews Liam, Caitlyn, Dane, Alexis, and Anne-Margaret. Beloved daughter-in-law to Fernand and Rachel Lafreniere. Lisa is now reunited with her father Alex Irvine.

Lisa was born on July 17, 1970, in Sault Ste. Marie, ON. She met her life partner of 32 years in 1993 and was married in 2001. They had two wonderful boys that meant the world to her. Together, they settled in Wawa, ON in 2005. Lisa’s favourite thing in the world was her family. She enjoyed baking, the outdoors, campfires, and camping with family at Pancake Bay and other Provincial Parks. She always found a reason to enjoy every day to the fullest with no complaints. Her smile was radiant!

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

A Celebration of Life is to be determined at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.