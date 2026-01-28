The Annual Bridge Building Competition returns for 2026!

The annual Bridge Building Competition returns to Sault College on Friday, March 13, 2026. Hosted by Sault College in collaboration with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and the Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT), this well-established event provides an engaging, hands-on STEM experience for students in Grades 4 through 12.

The competition will be livestreamed on Friday, March 13, 2026, starting at 9:30 a.m. Participants will compete in four categories: Grades 4/5, Grades 6/7/8, Grades 9-12, and an open category. Students will design, build, and submit their balsa wood bridges, testing their creations in a friendly competition to win prizes and earn bragging rights.

Last year’s competition had a record 450 bridges and 836 participants, who took home more than $2,000 in prize money! This year’s event will once again feature live bridge testing, with winners announced during the event broadcast, celebrating engineering skill, creativity, and innovation.

How to participate:

Beginning February 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., students/teachers can order the balsa wood kits, as well as download the rules and registration information, on the event’s website www.saultcollege.ca/bridgebuilding.

Once the order is processed, students/teachers will be given a time to pick up their material at the Sault College Health and Wellness Centre entrance.

Bridges must be dropped off at the Sault College Health and Wellness Centre entrance no later than Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. for registration and judging. In-person bridge building presentations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please see the webpage for more information.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our volunteers from Sault College, Professional Engineers Ontario, and the Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists,” says Marc Pilon, Professor and Coordinator of Civil Engineering and Construction. “The enthusiasm for this competition continues to grow, as last year’s bridge kits sold out in less than 20 minutes. With the civil engineering and construction sectors facing a significant workforce shortage, opportunities like this are essential for showcasing rewarding career pathways, particularly those that emphasize hands-on learning and real-world problem solving.