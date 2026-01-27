CSC Nouvelon appoints a school principal in Dubreuilville

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Stéphanie McGregor as Interim Principal at École St-Joseph (Dubreuillville) effective February 2, 2026.

With more than 23 years of experience in education, Ms. McGregor began her career as a teacher at École élémentaire et secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa). Since 2021, she has held the position of vice-principal at the same school.

“Ms. Stéphanie McGregor’s leadership and experience will be valuable assets to the École St-Joseph school community in Dubreuilville,” says Mr. Tom Michaud, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon. “In her new role, she will be able to support students, families, and the entire school team, helping to foster a dynamic, motivating, and innovative learning environment for all.”