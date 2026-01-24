Saturday Morning News – January 24th

Weather:
2 weather alerts:
- Bitterly cold conditions continuing this morning. Wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 45. Ending later this morning.
- Snow squalls off Lake Superior likely tonight into Sunday. Local snowfall accumulations possibly exceeding 15 cm. Poor visibility in areas of heavy snow.
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -16. Wind chill -42 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 10 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low -24 with temperature rising to -15 by morning. Wind chill -32 this evening. Risk of frostbite.
Roads:
News Tidbits:
-
Sad to hear that the Timmins Police Service have announced that remains found in September of 2025 in Timmins, Ontario have been identified as those of missing man Marc Andre Renaud. Marc was reported missing from Timmins in February of 2024.
- Shaun Parent is releasing the 4th Edition of the Agawa Canyon Ice Climbing Map on January 28th. An 11X 17 Tearproof , waterproof folding map showing 70 routes, with images and photos of many of the best climbs is available for $30.00 Can
- Francis Buchholz, bassist for Scorpions has passed away at the age of 71.
