Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with impaired after collision

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a single vehicle collision.

On Friday, January 23, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST, members of the Nipigon OPP spotted a tractor trailer in the ditch along Highway 17 near Red Rock while on patrol. The officer had reasonable suspicion that the individual was under the influence of alcohol while operating the vehicle. Through investigation it was determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

As a result, Keith BRIMACOMBE, 62 years old of Winnipeg, MB, is charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (over 80)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on March 3, 2026. The driver also received a licence suspension of 90 days, and the tractor trailer was impounded for 7 days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving puts everyone at risk and commercial motor vehicle drivers must have a blood alcohol level of zero. If you suspect that someone is driving any vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 immediately.