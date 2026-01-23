Breaking News

Friday Morning News – January 23rd

Weather:

Today Sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -23. Wind chill -39 this morning and minus 31 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -32. Wind chill -29 this evening and -40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
Brenda Stockton
