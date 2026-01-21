Wednesday Morning News – January 21

Weather: Yellow Watch – Snow Squall
- Today – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill -25 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 late this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill -19 this evening and -26 overnight.
News Tidbits:
Highway 17 has been closed for 20 hours now.
