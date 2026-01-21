Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – January 21

Weather: Yellow Watch – Snow Squall

  • Today – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill -25 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 late this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill -19 this evening and -26 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Sun dogs around the Sun yesterday on Hwy 101.

    Highway 17 has been closed for 20 hours now.

