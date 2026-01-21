Michipicoten Volunteer Fire Department Receives Generous Donation from LLP Building Solutions

This past December, the Michipicoten Volunteer Fire Department was the recipient of $6,976.75. This generous donation from LP Building Solutions has been allocated to our equipment fund. This money will be used to purchase a new battery-operated extrication tool, called an edraulic cutter, that will replace our old hydraulic cutter.

Some of the advantages to the WVFD of having a battery-operated set of extrication tools is as follows:

The tools are much lighter to handle and use, resulting in greatly reduced potential for firefighter muscle skeletal injuries.

Eliminates the need for using a loud, gas-powered motor, resulting in better overall scene communication and less potential for hearing injury.

Eliminates the need of hydraulic hoses, eliminating potential tripping hazards and resulting in overall improved scene safety.

Eliminates the need for caustic hydraulic oils, eliminating the potential of a spill into the environment, resulting in reduced overall environmental impacts.

Uses battery power rather than a gas engine, resulting in less CO2 contribution to the environment.

The Michipicoten Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank Bradley Case and LP Building Solutions for this very generous donation.