ADSAB Seeking Director of Client Services & Social Assistance

Director of Client Services and Social Assistance

$126,013.51 to $143,394.71 per annum

ADSAB Head Office – 1 Collver Road, Thessalon, Ontario

Position to be filled as soon as possible, position becomes vacant April 1, 2026

Deadline to Apply: February 6, 2026

The Algoma District Services Administration Board (ADSAB) is seeking qualified candidates for the full-time management position of Director of Client Services and Social Assistance.

This is a salaried position, required to work a minimum of 36.25 hours per week.

Reporting to the Chief Administrative Officer, the Director of Client Services and Social Assistance provides strategic leadership, oversight and direction to the Client Services and Social Assistance (CSSA) department. This position oversees and maintains an efficient service delivery system, ensuring compliance with all relevant legislation, regulations, provincial service contracts, mandatory program objectives, and local polices and standards, while promoting principles of person-focused service delivery, cultural sensitivity, Human Rights considerations and language rights. The Director of Client Services and Social Assistance fosters a working environment that encourages full engagement in meeting the goals and objectives of the Client Services and Social Assistance team and the greater

organization.

Key duties include, but are not limited to:

Leading the organization’s strategy on the provision of social assistance programs and services through the CSSA Department, providing functional advice to the CAO on matters related to short and long-term CSSA planning;

Providing direction and guidance to the CSSA management team, to ensure the effective and compliant administration of programs and funding, and to continuously improve the quality of client services delivered by the department;

Overseeing workplace health and safety and risk management for the CSSA department;

Establishing and maintaining liaison and partnerships within ADSAB communities with community agencies and stakeholders, and with provincial Ministry contacts;

Monitoring budget lines and authorizing expenditures under delegated areas of responsibility, taking corrective action to address budget issues and to optimize utilization of benefits, as required;

Identifying funding opportunities and completing grant and funding applications to secure financial support for programs, projects, and internal initiatives;

Developing, overseeing and monitoring quality assurance and file audit processes for the work of the CSSA

department;

department; Attending Board meetings and preparing presentations and reports as required;

Overseeing collective agreement processes and compliance for the CSSA department;

Collecting, analyzing and reporting on statistical data and outcomes to measure performance and to inform planning and service delivery design processes.

The ideal candidate will meet the following qualifications, knowledge and skills requirements:

Post-secondary degree or diploma in a relevant field (preferably Social Work, Public / Policy Administration) or

equivalent leadership experience in social services / public administration;

equivalent leadership experience in social services / public administration; Five years’ relevant experience in social services leadership and administration, including a minimum two years experience working with government reporting and contract management;

Current knowledge of community services, programs, information, technologies and emerging trends relevant to

social assistance program and service delivery;

social assistance program and service delivery; Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and agreements, including but not limited to: Ontario Works Act,

Housing Services Act, Child Care and Early Years Act, Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC)

Agreement, Ontario Human Rights Code, Occupational Health and Safety Act, and ADSAB programs, policies and procedures;

Housing Services Act, Child Care and Early Years Act, Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) Agreement, Ontario Human Rights Code, Occupational Health and Safety Act, and ADSAB programs, policies and procedures; Superior oral and written communication skills. Bilingualism (English/French) is considered a strong asset for this position;

Intermediate to advanced computer and technology skills, with working knowledge of provincial and local systems for the delivery of social assistance programs;

Demonstrated ability to manage a client-facing frontline service delivery team, ensuring accountability for time, resources and quality of work;

Demonstrated ability to earn and maintain trust, as well as positive, respectful and productive working relationships with all internal and external contacts;

Ability to establish and maintain competency within the meaning of the Occupational Health and Safety Act,

including being able to issue clearly understandable written and oral instructions to ensure workplace health and

safety.

Interested parties are invited to submit a résumé and covering letter before 4:45 p.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026, to: [email protected], outlining their qualifications and suitability for this opportunity.

We thank all applicants, but please be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and informed that they are to proceed in the selection process.

Accommodation for candidates with disabilities will be provided, upon request, for job interview and testing processes. Personal information submitted for this job competition is collected pursuant to the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, and will only be used for the purposes of selection for employment.