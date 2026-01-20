5th Annual Doubles Funspiel

Sixteen (16) Teams participated in the Doubles Funspiel, on Saturday, January 17th. Also included in the event were Quizzes to challenge the participants. Team Curl Scouts (Heather Rainville and Anya Switzer) were the 4th place team in the Funspiel – following a “draw-to-the-button” decision. Team Glow (Delmarr Lowe and Sarah Gauthier) the LBNL (Last But Not Least) winners. There were also Random Draw prizes.

Triples Funspiel is planned for February 28, 2026

Games are played with (2) players per team and are (6) ends per game which are about (1) hour start-to-finish. Each team throws (5) rocks. The rules are a modification of the regular rules from the Mixed Doubles Rules to better suit our talents.

Thank you to all the participants, refreshment server, Pat Harron and her crew, the organizers, and the Community Centre personnel.

Event organized and supported by the Wawa Curling League.