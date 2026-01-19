Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 19

Weather:

  • Today – Flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early this morning. Temperature steady near -11. Wind chill -17 this morning and -22 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -24. Wind chill -22 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*