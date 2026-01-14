Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – January 13

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 7 8
MATHIAS, Danette 2 6 8
SPENCER, Diane 2 6 8
AMOS, Tracy 4 5 7
BONITZKE, Wendy 4 5 7
PARSONS, Rochelle 4 5 7
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 4 5 7
SZEKELY, Annik 9 4 8
TAVELLA, Debbie 9 4 8
CHIUPKA, Lorna 10 3 7
LESCHISHIN, Barb 10 3 7
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 10 3 8
COE, Melanie 13 0 8
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 13 0 7
SWITZER, Anya 13 0 7

Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 20th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm LESCHISHIN MATHIAS SWITZER SZEKELY
CHIUPKA BONITZKE COE SPENCER
8:00 pm PARSONS MICHALCEWICZ TREMBLAY
AMOS BUSSINEAU BUSSINEAU
BYE: TAVELLA
