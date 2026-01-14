Ladies Curling Standings – January 13

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|7
|8
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|6
|8
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|6
|8
|AMOS, Tracy
|4
|5
|7
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|4
|5
|7
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|4
|5
|7
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|4
|5
|7
|SZEKELY, Annik
|9
|4
|8
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|9
|4
|8
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|10
|3
|7
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|10
|3
|7
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|10
|3
|8
|COE, Melanie
|13
|0
|8
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|13
|0
|7
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|0
|7
Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 20th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|LESCHISHIN
|MATHIAS
|SWITZER
|SZEKELY
|CHIUPKA
|BONITZKE
|COE
|SPENCER
|8:00 pm
|PARSONS
|MICHALCEWICZ
|TREMBLAY
|AMOS
|BUSSINEAU
|BUSSINEAU
|BYE:
|TAVELLA
