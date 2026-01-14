LDHC Long Term Care Unit COVID-19 Outbreak UPDATE

Jan 14, 2026 at 17:00
The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over by public health officials.
As the respiratory season continues, out of an abundance of caution, masking for all visitors, patients and staff is now in effect.
We thank you for your support at this time.
Dec 31, 2025 at 13:21
The Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Long Term Care Home is now in a COVID-19 Outbreak.
Residents will continue to be supported by two essential caregivers with masking in effect on the long-term care unit. General visitors are not permitted at this time until further notice.
We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation. If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected].
