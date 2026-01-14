LDHC Long Term Care Unit COVID-19 Outbreak UPDATE

We thank you for your support at this time.

As the respiratory season continues, out of an abundance of caution, masking for all visitors, patients and staff is now in effect.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over by public health officials.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Long Term Care Home is now in a COVID-19 Outbreak.

Residents will continue to be supported by two essential caregivers with masking in effect on the long-term care unit. General visitors are not permitted at this time until further notice.