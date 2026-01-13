Tuesday Morning News – January 13

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 1. Wind chill -5 this morning.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -19. Wind chill -7 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
