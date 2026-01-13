STONE, Lori Ann

August 8, 1971 – January 10, 2026

Peacefully at home, she begins her journey to the Spirit World as the Spirit Woman “Manidoo Kwe”.

Born in Wawa, Ontario to Leona Delores Swanson and Gilbert Joseph Stone. Mother of Brandon, Tiffany and Xavier. Eldest sister of Sherry, Melanie, Gilbert, Leon, Sharon and Karen. Niece of Frank (Agnes), Sam (Angela), Donald (Donna), William (Myrtle), Donald (Lena), Ida, Joe, David, Lila, Harvey (Anna Mae), Hilda (Avil), Stella (Arnold) and Martin (Marilyn). She will be greatly missed and remembered as grandmother, auntie, cousin and friend to many abroad.

Lori met Leo at Futures Program in 1990 and have been together since. She cared and helped raised her siblings as her father worked at Algoma Central Railway. Lori loved her family. She pursued her passion for beadwork while starting her own family in the 90s. She had various jobs as cashier, cleaner and H&R Block as a Client Service Manager. Her education journey began at the Indigenous Social Service Worker Program at Sault College, graduating in the class of 2009. She reconnected with her mother and the Harbour on the yearly Youth and Elders Gatherings at home at the Michipicoten Harbour. Her smile afterwards was proof enough that her and Tiffany enjoyed their adventurous trip home.

Lori will be remembered for her kindness and her ability to listen.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East 705-759-2522) on Thursday, January 15, 2026 from 12 pm to 2:45 pm, followed by a service at 3 pm. Rev. Helen Smith officiating. Memorial contributions made payable online or by cheque to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.