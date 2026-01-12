SJD Open House Jan 12 – 19 Author Recent Posts Ad TextThis is an advertisement. If you are interested in placing an ad for your business, and take advantage of the 3,000 visitors daily to this site - please email brenda @ wawa-news.com for more information. Latest posts by Ad Text (see all) SJD Open House Jan 12 – 19 - January 12, 2026 Great Canadian Dollar Store – Job Opportunities! - January 5, 2026 Call for Applications: Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Committee Member - December 15, 2025 2026-01-12 Ad Text