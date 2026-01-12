Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 12

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60 % chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -9 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Just crazy reading the comments about the lack of salt on Hwy 11. Apparently, there is a shortage of salt.

 

