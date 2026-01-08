I-500 International Snowmobile Race Returns

The roar of engines and the spirit of endurance will once again take center stage as the International Snowmobile Race Week returns to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, from February 1–7, 2026, proudly presented by GFL Environmental.

Recognized as the largest and longest single snowmobile race in the world, this iconic international event has attracted thousands of racers, teams, and fans from around the globe since its inception in 1969. The 2026 edition marks the 57th running of this prestigious and legendary competition, further cementing its place in motorsports history.

At the heart of the event is a true test of stamina, strategy, and mechanical durability. Racers compete in an extraordinary 500-mile endurance race, circling a one-mile ice oval track hundreds of times like NASCAR. This grueling format pushes both riders and machines to their absolute limits, demanding consistency, precision, and resilience over extended hours of high-intensity racing.

“The International Snowmobile Race is unlike anything else in the world,” said Ryan Kostanowicz, I-500 board member and Canadian Liaison for the race. “It’s not just about speed — it’s about endurance, teamwork, and the ability to stay focused hour after hour. Completing 500 miles on a one-mile oval is a monumental achievement, and that’s what makes this race so respected across the international snowmobile community.”

Kostanowicz also emphasized the event’s deep cross-border roots and community impact.

“This race has always been a true international event, bringing together racers and fans from both sides of the border and beyond,” he added. “Year after year, we see the passion grow — not just for the competition, but for the tradition and camaraderie that surrounds it.”

Beyond the track, the International 500 Snowmobile Race is a celebration of winter motorsports culture. The week-long event generates significant economic and tourism benefits for the region, filling hotels, restaurants, and local businesses while showcasing Sault Ste. Marie as a premier winter destination.

With the continued support of GFL Environmental, Bay Mills Resort and Casinos, Choko, Meijer, My Michigan Health, and Kewadin Casino, the 2026 International Snowmobile Race promises another unforgettable chapter in a storied legacy — honoring tradition, showcasing innovation, and delivering world-class competition in the heart of Michigan’s winter landscape.