Wednesday Morning News – January 7

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow this morning then 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -8 this morning.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -3. Wind chill near -7.

News Tidbits:

  • The freezing drizzle of last night and the light covering of snow will make walking treacherous this morning, and will also require a few more minutes to remove the ice from your vehicle. Please be careful today.
  • If you do venture out, the Wawa Regional Employment Help Centre is holding an open house today from 11 – 2 p.m.
