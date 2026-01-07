Wednesday Morning News – January 7

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow this morning then 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -8 this morning.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -3. Wind chill near -7.
News Tidbits:
- The freezing drizzle of last night and the light covering of snow will make walking treacherous this morning, and will also require a few more minutes to remove the ice from your vehicle. Please be careful today.
- If you do venture out, the Wawa Regional Employment Help Centre is holding an open house today from 11 – 2 p.m.
