United Church Thrift Shop Notice

To those who dump items in the church porch, PLEASE DO NOT BLOCK entry!

This is still a church. This past Sunday morning, the organist could not get into the church because of bags and boxes piled in front of the door. We cannot continue to block this entryway.

There are numerous other groups using the church building during the week and they need access to the back door as well.

If you continue to block the doorways, this could possibly be our last Thrift Shop.

Donations are gratefully received, but please, show respect to others.

Thank You,

Thrift Shop Committee