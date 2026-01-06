Tuesday Morning News – January 6th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow changing to 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill near -7.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of light snow and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill near -7.
News Tidbits:
- For those of you wishing to find a new home for stuff… First United Church is now accepting donations. Please leave all donations inside the back door of the church. No electronics or furniture as they just don’t have the room.
- Sad to hear that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting Board of Directors, (funded NPR, PBS and hundreds of local radio and TV stations across the US since 1968), has voted to dissolve the organization because Congress cut off its federal money.
