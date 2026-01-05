Great Canadian Dollar Store – Job Opportunities! Author Recent Posts Ad TextThis is an advertisement. If you are interested in placing an ad for your business, and take advantage of the 3,000 visitors daily to this site - please email brenda @ wawa-news.com for more information. Latest posts by Ad Text (see all) Great Canadian Dollar Store – Job Opportunities! - January 5, 2026 Call for Applications: Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Committee Member - December 15, 2025 2025 Christmas Hamper Drive - December 8, 2025 2026-01-05 Ad Text