East Algoma OPP – ATV Driver charged after trying to evade police

A person was charged after police stopped an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) at Highway 17 and Highway 129.

On January 2, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed an approaching ATV that attempted to avoid police. A traffic stop was conducted, the operator was arrested and charged, and the ATV was towed and impounded.

Shawn TURCOTTE, 41-years-old, from Thessalon was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code – five counts

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Driving while under suspension

Drive non-passenger ATV with a passenger – two counts

Fail to drive in same direction as traffic

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 3, 2026.