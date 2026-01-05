East Algoma OPP – ATV Driver charged after trying to evade police

A person was charged after police stopped an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) at Highway 17 and Highway 129.
On January 2, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed an approaching ATV that attempted to avoid police. A traffic stop was conducted, the operator was arrested and charged, and the ATV was towed and impounded.
Shawn TURCOTTE, 41-years-old, from Thessalon was charged with:
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code – five counts
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive non-passenger ATV with a passenger – two counts
- Fail to drive in same direction as traffic
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 3, 2026.
