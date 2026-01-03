Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -14. Wind chill -28 this morning and -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -18 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Patrick Chilton from Timmins & Moose Factory for winning the December Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize, taking home a record-breaking $7,720,930.
- For as long as I can remember, Quebec has threated separation. Elections Alberta has announce that Mitch Sylvestre and the Alberta Prosperity Project have from Saturday until May 2 to collect just under 178,000 signatures to qualify for a referendum. The question seeks a yes or no answer to: “Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”
- The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is inviting guests to their Bridgerton-themed Murder Mystery Dinner on February 13th and 14th, 2026. Guests whilst dressed in period attire, will enjoy both dinner and drink, and dance while solving the disastrous engagement party of Lord Cornelius Caldwell of the Duchy of
Clarenwick and Miss Marigold March. As the champagne flows and secrets unravel, one of our guests won’t make it to dessert. For tickets and more information, visit www.bushplane.com
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – January 3rd - January 3, 2026
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN - January 2, 2026
- Friday Morning News – January 2nd - January 2, 2026