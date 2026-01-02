Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Jan 2, 2026 at 23:30
Hwy 17 is now open from Wawa to Batchawana. It had been closed earlier due to poor weather and road conditions.
Jan 2, 2026 at 22:02
At 21:43 the road closure was changed. The Mile Hill has been cleared, and Hwy 17 is now open from SSM to Heyden. It remains closed from Wawa to Batchawana.
Jan 2, 2026 at 19:00
At 7:00 p.m. OPP extended the highway closure to Heyden. Posters on social media are reporting that there are transports jackknifed on the Mile Hill just west of the weigh scales at Heyden.
Jan 2, 2026 at 16:02
At 3:30 OPP closed Hwy 17 from Wawa to Batchawana due to extremely poor roads and weather conditions.
