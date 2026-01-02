Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Hwy 17 is now open from Wawa to Batchawana. It had been closed earlier due to poor weather and road conditions.

At 21:43 the road closure was changed. The Mile Hill has been cleared, and Hwy 17 is now open from SSM to Heyden. It remains closed from Wawa to Batchawana.

At 7:00 p.m. OPP extended the highway closure to Heyden. Posters on social media are reporting that there are transports jackknifed on the Mile Hill just west of the weigh scales at Heyden.

At 3:30 OPP closed Hwy 17 from Wawa to Batchawana due to extremely poor roads and weather conditions.