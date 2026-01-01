DESBOIS, Henry

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Sante Chapleau Health Services on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at the age of 82 years.

Beloved husband of Bonnie for 60 years. Loved and cherished father of Dean (Janet and late Kathy-Lynn) and Dale (Kim). Devoted grandfather of Megan West (Greg), Kyle, Paige and Madison. Great grandfather of William and Aryll. Son of the late Adrienne and Olida Desbois. Dear brother of Gloria Struk (late William) and Edward Desbois (Gilda). Son-in-law of Veronica and Donat Babin. Brother-in-law of Edna Clouston (Bruce), Shirley Chenier (Roger), Dan Babin (Sharon), Peggy McKnight (John), Joe Babin (Linda), Alan Babin (Joy), Mary Johns (Tim), Troy Babin (Rena), the late Olive Byce (Alvin), late Betty Wickenden (Dick), late Alex (Suzanne) and late John Babin (Sue). Henry will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at Sacred Heart Church, Chapleau on Saturday January 3, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ben Nshikita officiating. Interment will take place in the Spring of 2026 at the Chapleau Municipal Cemetery.

For those that wish, donations may be made in the form of mass cards in memory of Henry or donations made to the Sante Chapleau Health Centre would be appreciated by the family.

