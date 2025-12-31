Highway Status (10:06 a.m., December 31st)

The winter storm that began on December 28th at 8:15 p.m. with the road closures of Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana), and Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) has passed through the province, and the only highways to remain closed at this time are:

Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11

Hwy 566: closed in the Matachewan area due to weather, Asbestos Mine Rd, Matachewan – Wilson Lake RD, Elk Lake (2025-12-31 10:17)

The following roadways are closed due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution, as roadways are becoming difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and ice. This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.

Motorists are urged to: Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary

Monitor www.511on.ca for highway closures and plowing info

for highway closures and plowing info Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather and road conditions Source: Ontario Provincial Police – North West Region

UPDATE (Wednesday, December 31, 10:04 a.m.,) REOPENED: Hwy 573: Charlton to Hwy 11 (2025-12-31 09:47) CLOSED: Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11

UPDATE (Wednesday, December 31, 3:05 a.m.,) REOPENED: Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101 CLOSED: Hwy 573: Charlton to Hwy 11 Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11

UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 30): REOPENING: Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Matheson CLOSED: Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101 Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11 UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 2:15 p.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Matheson Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101 Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 1 UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 1:23 p.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 11: Kapuskasing to Cochrane Hwy. 66: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Matheson Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101 Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 12:17 p.m.): CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Kapuskasing to Matheson Hwy. 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101 Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 11:32 a.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 11: Matheson to North Bay Hwy. 11: Margo Lake to Kapuskasing CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Kapuskasing to Matheson Hwy. 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101 Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 11:00 a.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Margo Lake to North Bay Hwy. 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101 Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11 Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins

UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 8:42 a.m.): CLOSED: Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101 Hwy 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy 11 Hwy 11: Margo Lake to North Bay Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 6:55 a.m.): CLOSED Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101 Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11 Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins

UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 12:30 a.m.): CLOSED: Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101 Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11 Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins

UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 11:15 p.m.): REOPENED: Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden Hwy 11: Nipigon to Hearst CLOSED: Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 11:00 p.m.): REOPENED: Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden CLOSED: Hwy 11 eastbound: Hearst to Nipigon Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:55 p.m.): REOPENED: Hwy 11 westbound: Nipigon to Hearst Hwy 129: Thessalon to Chapleau CLOSED: Hwy 65: New Liskeard to ON/QC border Hwy 11 eastbound: Hearst to Nipigon Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden Hwy 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:30 p.m.): REOPENED: Hwy 11 westbound: Nipigon to Hearst CLOSED: Hwy 65: New Liskeard (Armstrong St) to ON/QC border Hwy 11 eastbound: Hearst to Nipigon Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden Hwy 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:10 p.m.): CLOSED: Hwy 65: New Liskeard (Armstrong St) to ON/QC border Hwy 11: Nipigon to North Bay Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden Hwy 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins

UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 5:50 p.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Denison to Wawa Hwy. 101: Wawa to Chapleau CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay Hwy. 17: Wawa to Heyden Hwy. 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard Hwy. 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 4:22 p.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Denison to Heyden Hwy. 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 12:53 p.m.): CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Denison to Heyden Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 11:53 a.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 17: Struthers to Denison Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Denison to Heyden Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 10:52 a.m.): CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Struthers to Heyden Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay Hwy. 101: Wawa to Ontario/Quebec border Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 10:09 a.m.): CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Hearst to Matheson Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Mobert to Heyden Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins

UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 9:20 a.m.): REOPENING: Hwy. 69: French River to Parry Sound CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Hearst to Matheson Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Mobert to Heyden Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay Hwy. 101: Wawa to Matheson Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:11 a.m.): CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Hearst to Matheson Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Hwy. 17: Mobert to Heyden Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay Hwy. 69: French River to Parry Sound Hwy. 101: Wawa to Matheson Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 6:45 a.m.): CLOSED: Highway 11: Hearst to Matheson Highway 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats Highway 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay Highway 69: French River to Parry Sound Highway 101: Wawa to Timmins Highway 129: Thessalon to Chapleau Highway 144: Timmins to Gogama Highway 655: Driftwood to Timmins UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 4:18 a.m.): North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. Highway 17: White River to Sault Ste. Marie Highway 11: Highway 101, Matheson to Kapuskasing Highway 655: Highway 11 to Timmins Highway 144: Highway 101 to Highway 560 Highway 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Highway 548 Highway 69: Highway 64 to Highway 124 Highway 101: Wawa to Highway 144 Highway 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 2:53 a.m.): North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. Highway 17: White River to Batchawana Bay Highway 101: Wawa to Foleyet Highway 11: Highway 101, Matheson to Kapuskasing Highway 655: Highway 11 to Timmins

{divider]

UPDATE (Sunday, December 28, 9:16 p.m.): North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. Highway 17: White River to Batchawana Bay Highway 101: Wawa to Foleyet UPDATE (Sunday, December 28, 9:02 p.m.): North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. Highway 17: White River to Batchawana Bay Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau

UPDATE (Sunday, December 28, 8:15 p.m.):