Highway Status (10:06 a.m., December 31st)

The winter storm that began on December 28th at 8:15 p.m. with the road closures of Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana), and Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) has passed through the province, and the only highways to remain closed at this time are:
- Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11
- Hwy 566: closed in the Matachewan area due to weather, Asbestos Mine Rd, Matachewan – Wilson Lake RD, Elk Lake (2025-12-31 10:17)
The following roadways are closed due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution, as roadways are becoming difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and ice. This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.
Motorists are urged to:
- Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
- Monitor www.511on.ca for highway closures and plowing info
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather and road conditions
Source: Ontario Provincial Police – North West Region
UPDATE (Wednesday, December 31, 10:04 a.m.,)
REOPENED:
Hwy 573: Charlton to Hwy 11 (2025-12-31 09:47)
CLOSED:
Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11
UPDATE (Wednesday, December 31, 3:05 a.m.,)
REOPENED:
Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101
CLOSED:
Hwy 573: Charlton to Hwy 11
Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 30):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Matheson
CLOSED:
Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101
Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 2:15 p.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Matheson
Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101
Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 1
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 1:23 p.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 11: Kapuskasing to Cochrane
Hwy. 66: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Matheson
Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101
Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 12:17 p.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Kapuskasing to Matheson
Hwy. 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101
Hwy. 573: Charlton to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 11:32 a.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 11: Matheson to North Bay
Hwy. 11: Margo Lake to Kapuskasing
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Kapuskasing to Matheson
Hwy. 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101
Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 11:00 a.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Margo Lake to North Bay
Hwy. 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy. 572: Ramore to Hwy. 101
Hwy. 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy. 11
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 8:42 a.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101
Hwy 577: Hwy. 101 to Hwy 11
Hwy 11: Margo Lake to North Bay
Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 6:55 a.m.):
CLOSED
Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101
Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11
Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay
Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Tuesday, December 30, 12:30 a.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy 572: Ramore to Hwy 101
Hwy 577: Hwy 101 to Hwy 11
Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay
Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 11:15 p.m.):
REOPENED:
Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden
Hwy 11: Nipigon to Hearst
CLOSED:
Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay
Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 11:00 p.m.):
REOPENED:
Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden
CLOSED:
Hwy 11 eastbound: Hearst to Nipigon
Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay
Hwy 65: Matachewan to ON/QC border
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:55 p.m.):
REOPENED:
Hwy 11 westbound: Nipigon to Hearst
Hwy 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
CLOSED:
Hwy 65: New Liskeard to ON/QC border
Hwy 11 eastbound: Hearst to Nipigon
Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay
Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden
Hwy 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:30 p.m.):
REOPENED:
Hwy 11 westbound: Nipigon to Hearst
CLOSED:
Hwy 65: New Liskeard (Armstrong St) to ON/QC border
Hwy 11 eastbound: Hearst to Nipigon
Hwy 11: Hearst to North Bay
Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden
Hwy 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:10 p.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy 65: New Liskeard (Armstrong St) to ON/QC border
Hwy 11: Nipigon to North Bay
Hwy 17: Wawa to Heyden
Hwy 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard
Hwy 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 5:50 p.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Denison to Wawa
Hwy. 101: Wawa to Chapleau
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay
Hwy. 17: Wawa to Heyden
Hwy. 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard
Hwy. 101: Chapleau to ON/QC border
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 4:22 p.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Denison to Heyden
Hwy. 65: Matachewan to New Liskeard
Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 12:53 p.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Denison to Heyden
Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 560: Gogama to Englehart
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 11:53 a.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 17: Struthers to Denison
Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Denison to Heyden
Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 10:52 a.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to North Bay
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Struthers to Heyden
Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
Hwy. 101: Wawa to Ontario/Quebec border
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 10:09 a.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Hearst to Matheson
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Mobert to Heyden
Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
Hwy. 101: Wawa to ON/QC border
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 9:20 a.m.):
REOPENING:
Hwy. 69: French River to Parry Sound
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Hearst to Matheson
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Mobert to Heyden
Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
Hwy. 101: Wawa to Matheson
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 8:11 a.m.):
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Hearst to Matheson
Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Hwy. 17: Mobert to Heyden
Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
Hwy. 69: French River to Parry Sound
Hwy. 101: Wawa to Matheson
Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Hwy. 144: Timmins to Gogama
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 6:45 a.m.):
CLOSED:
Highway 11: Hearst to Matheson
Highway 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
Highway 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
Highway 69: French River to Parry Sound
Highway 101: Wawa to Timmins
Highway 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
Highway 144: Timmins to Gogama
Highway 655: Driftwood to Timmins
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 4:18 a.m.):
North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions.
Highway 17: White River to Sault Ste. Marie
Highway 11: Highway 101, Matheson to Kapuskasing
Highway 655: Highway 11 to Timmins
Highway 144: Highway 101 to Highway 560
Highway 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Highway 548
Highway 69: Highway 64 to Highway 124
Highway 101: Wawa to Highway 144
Highway 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
UPDATE (Monday, December 29, 2:53 a.m.):
North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions.
Highway 17: White River to Batchawana Bay
Highway 101: Wawa to Foleyet
Highway 11: Highway 101, Matheson to Kapuskasing
Highway 655: Highway 11 to Timmins
{divider]
UPDATE (Sunday, December 28, 9:16 p.m.):
North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions.
Highway 17: White River to Batchawana Bay
Highway 101: Wawa to Foleyet
UPDATE (Sunday, December 28, 9:02 p.m.):
North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions.
Highway 17: White River to Batchawana Bay
Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
UPDATE (Sunday, December 28, 8:15 p.m.):
WEATHER ADVISORY: North East Region OPP is advising the following roads are closed due to winter weather conditions, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions.
Highway 17: Wawa to Batchawana Bay
Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Highway Status (10:06 a.m., December 31st) - December 31, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – December 31 - December 31, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – December 30 - December 30, 2025