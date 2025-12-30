Tuesday Morning News – December 30

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High -13. Wind chill -29 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill near -25.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Louise Cormier of Elliot Lake wo is $50,000 richer after winning with INSTANT 25 DAYS TO WIN
