Breaking News

Physician Staffing Pressure January 1st, 2026

We will experience a staffing pressure for Physician services in the Emergency Department (ED) on January 1st, 2026.
The Emergency Department will remain open; however, we ask that you visit the ED only if you have an emergency. We will be leaning on a local Physician to provide unscheduled coverage, therefore, please only visit the ER if you have an emergency.
If you are unsure whether you have an emergency, seek health-related advice from a Registered Nurse by calling Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario) (24/7) at 811.
In addition, patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs so you may experience longer wait times.
We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation. If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected]
