East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with Impaired after Traffic Stop

A person was charged after police stopped a vehicle north of Blind River on Highway 557.

On December 28, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a small white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to check sobriety of the driver. After failing a roadside screening test, the driver was arrested and the SUV was consequently towed and impounded.

Colt TOUSIGNANT, 22-years-old, from Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 5, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.