Wawa Closures

The Muncipality of Wawa has advised that the

will be closed this morning due to the ongoing snow squalls affecting the area.

The Muncipality asks residents to please avoid all non-essential travel as Municipal staff work to keep roadways and sidewalks clear.

Staff will provide updates on reopening times and afternoon programming later this morning, based on the weather conditions.

Algoma Family Services has closed their offices for the day. Their offices in Wawa, Elliot Lake, Thessalon and Sault Ste. Marie are closed.

Wawa Minor Hockey Association has cancelled their Winter Break Skills Camp for today and will look to reschedule. Hoping that weather conditions will improve for tomorrow.