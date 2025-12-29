Postponement of the Pic Mobert Elections Due to Road Closures and Weather

Please be advised that due to the road closures and weather throughout the region, it has been deemed unsafe to travel. Election regulations require the polls be opened by 9:00 am and with current weather conditions, this will not be possible.

Accordingly, the Election in Netmizzaaggamig Nishnaabeg will be postponed until Tuesday, December 30, 2025. At this time, I will open the polls at 9:00 am and they will remain open until 8:00 pm, at the Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Public School, in Mobert, ON.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call 1-807-707-3747

This notice is given this 29th day of December 2025.