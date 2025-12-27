Sault College Nursing Students Lead Innovative Community Projects

Third-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing students at Sault College have successfully completed a series of social action projects that are making a measurable difference for vulnerable populations across the Algoma region. Working in partnership with local agencies, the students addressed priority social determinants of health including food insecurity, housing instability, mental health, and access to care.

Guided by faculty and grounded in the Canadian Nurses Association Code of Ethics, the projects combined research, leadership, and direct action to support community organizations such as the Soup Kitchen Community Centre, Mariposa DSS, Algoma Family Services, Café 4 Good, and the Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre. Initiatives ranged from accessible community events and targeted food drives to youth focused wellness supports and client care packages.

One group partnered with Mariposa DSS to design a fully accessible, sensory considerate haunted house, collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Soup Kitchen while creating an inclusive, joyful experience for children with developmental disabilities. The event generated approximately $210 worth of non perishable food, strengthened community relationships, and provided a template for future fundraising activities.

Another team collaborated with the Soup Kitchen Community Centre to organize a neighbourhood Thanksgiving food drive and on site blood pressure clinic, focusing on individuals experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, and barriers to healthcare. The drive collected 764 safe non perishable items and 40 non food essentials, while 20 patrons received blood pressure screening and education about heart health and local walk in clinic resources.

Students also developed a Christmas gift drive for adolescents living in Algoma Family Services treatment facilities, responding to isolation, stigma, and financial inequities that are heightened during the holiday season. Donations surpassed the group’s 150 gift goal and helped stock AFS’s care closet, ensuring young people received equitable, culturally safe gifts and a tangible message of community support.

Another project focused on at risk youth employed at Café 4 Good, many of whom experience food insecurity, housing challenges, and mental health instability. Students designed an anonymous digital questionnaire, meal plans, recipes, and visual educational materials to promote healthier food choices and better understand barriers such as financial constraints and limited cooking knowledge. Although the café’s closure paused full implementation, the work provides a ready to use toolkit for future youth focused nutrition initiatives.

In partnership with the Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre and Addiction Rehab Toronto, one group assembled and distributed 20 winter care packages containing warm clothing, hygiene products, food, and water to clients facing homelessness, poverty, disabilities, and substance use. The project, rooted in harm reduction and client centred care, supported safety and comfort during cold weather and reinforced the importance of dignity, respect, and equitable access to basic needs.

Faculty noted that across all projects, students demonstrated leadership, advocacy, ethical practice, and collaboration, while applying frameworks related to social determinants of health and mental well being. Students also reported significant learning about teamwork, problem solving, and the role of nurses in advancing health equity beyond clinical settings.

“These projects show how emerging nurses can lead meaningful change by listening to community partners and responding directly to gaps in access, inclusion, and basic needs,” said Jennifer Flood, Professor, Faculty of Health. “The students’ work with local organizations reflects both professional standards and the College’s commitment to community engaged education.”

According to Algoma Public Health, approximately 17 percent of Algoma residents experience barriers to healthcare and food insecurity, underscoring the importance of sustained community collaboration and advocacy. The projects completed this term contribute to local efforts to reduce these inequities while preparing future nurses to lead in complex, real world environments.