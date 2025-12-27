Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – December 27

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High -2. Wind chill near -8. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow mixed with ice pellets and risk of freezing rain. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -2. Wind chill -6 this evening.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the John Haight 32nd Hockry Tournament today.
  • The last surviving Dionne quintuplet, Annette, died December 24, 2025, at the age of 91, in Beloeil, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal.
