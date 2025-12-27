East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with Impaired Driving after Complaint

A person was charged after a report of an intoxicated female in vehicle at gas station on Lakeside Drive.

On December 25, 2025, at approximately 4:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call pertaining to an intoxicated female and her young child in a small black sport utility vehicle. Police attended the location a short after and subsequently arrested the female driver. A family member picked up the young child and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Jessica-Danielle Amie ROWAN, 33-years-old, from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 5, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.