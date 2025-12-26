Breaking News

Friday Morning News – December 26th

Weather:

  • Today – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. High -3. Wind chill -20 this morning and -5 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill near -11.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*