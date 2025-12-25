In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Didi) who passed away December 25, 2007.
Those we love remain with us
For love itself lives on
Cherished memories never fade
Because one loved is gone
Those we love can never be
more than a thought apart
For as long as there is a memory
They live on in our heart.
Love:
Lynn and Tina
Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra
Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew
Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- In Memory – John Haidarenko - December 25, 2025
- LACHAPELLE, Lucienne ‘Lucy’ (née Bilodeau) - December 24, 2025
- MICHANO, Myra - December 20, 2025