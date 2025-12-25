In Memory – John Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Didi) who passed away December 25, 2007.

Those we love remain with us

For love itself lives on

Cherished memories never fade

Because one loved is gone

Those we love can never be

more than a thought apart

For as long as there is a memory

They live on in our heart.

Love:

Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek