Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. 40% chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High -1. Wind chill m-22 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle early this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low -16. Wind chill -5 this evening and -21 overnight.
News Tidbits:
-
Everyone has a Christmas Eve tradition… Mine was making peanut brittle with my brother Roger. Not just your ordinary peanut brittle – Mom (Myrtô for those who know us Stockton kids) made us shell the peanuts, remove the papery skins, then make the brittle. In retrospect, I’m sure it was simply to keep the two oldest kids busy while her and our dad wrapped gifts in their bedroom and got stuff done between the Children’s Mass at St. Monica’s and Midnight Eve Mass and Réveillon. For many Canadians though, tuning into CBC radio to hear Stuart McLean reading his classic story Dave Cooks the Turkey is a great tradition. If you’d like to join the fun, tune your to CBC Radio: The Current tomorrow morning. The Current airs at 8:30 a.m. or play it at a time to suit you on CBCListen.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – December 24th - December 24, 2025
- Winter Road Conditions & Weather – Wednesday, December 24 - December 24, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – December 23rd - December 23, 2025