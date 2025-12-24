Wednesday Morning News – December 24th

Everyone has a Christmas Eve tradition… Mine was making peanut brittle with my brother Roger. Not just your ordinary peanut brittle – Mom (Myrtô for those who know us Stockton kids) made us shell the peanuts, remove the papery skins, then make the brittle. In retrospect, I’m sure it was simply to keep the two oldest kids busy while her and our dad wrapped gifts in their bedroom and got stuff done between the Children’s Mass at St. Monica’s and Midnight Eve Mass and Réveillon. For many Canadians though, tuning into CBC radio to hear Stuart McLean reading his classic story Dave Cooks the Turkey is a great tradition. If you’d like to join the fun, tune your to CBC Radio: The Current tomorrow morning. The Current airs at 8:30 a.m. or play it at a time to suit you on CBCListen.