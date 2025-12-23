Tuesday Morning News – December 23rd

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Snow beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 40% chance of flurries later this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High zero. Wind chill -10 this morning.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this evening then light overnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill -9 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Chris Rea has passed away at the age of 77 after a short illness. Some of his best known hits are Driving Home for Christmas, On the Beach and The Road to Hell.
- Vince Zampella, best known as co-creator of the Call of Duty gaming series, has died in a car crash in California, aged 55. He lost control of his 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS when exiting a tunnel on the Angeles Crest Highway. The other individual in the vehicle died as well.
