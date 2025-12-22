Monday Morning News – December 22

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High -4. Wind chill -22 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low -8. Wind chill -15 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Dorothy Egan who is the 2026 Civic Achievement Award recipient. Her contributions include coordinating community gardening projects, assisting many seniors and non-profit organizations with beautifying grounds and flower beds, volunteering in many ways including the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre, Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch and St. Monica’s Church. The award presentation & celebration will be at 2:00 p.m. on January 8th in the downstairs Council Chamber.
