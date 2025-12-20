Saturday Morning News – December 20th

Weather:

Today – Snow and local blowing snow. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High -2. Wind chill -19 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Local blowing snow this evening. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -17. Wind chill -12 this evening and -25 overnight.

A Yellow Snowfall Warning is in effect for most of the area (at the time of this report):

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

An Alberta Clipper passing through the region is expected to create hazardous travel conditions today near the shores of Lake Superior due to lake-enhanced snowfall. Strong southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also accompany this snowfall.

Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Road closures are possible.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For details on each region, visit Environment Canada

News Tidbits: