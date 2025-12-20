Road Conditions – Schreiber to Sault Ste. Marie

Dec 20, 2025 at 07:28

A Yellow Snowfall Warning is in effect for most of the area (at the time of this report):

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

An Alberta Clipper passing through the region is expected to create hazardous travel conditions today near the shores of Lake Superior due to lake-enhanced snowfall. Strong southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also accompany this snowfall.

Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Road closures are possible.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Highway 11 has been fully closed in both directions between Longlac and Nipigon since 1:30 a.m. due to inclement road conditions.

Snow has been falling since 5 a.m. in Wawa and there are already anecdotal reports on poor road conditions along the Hwy 17 corridor:

Schreiber – jack-knifed tractor trailer (no location given)

Terrace Bay – Not good

Marathon – Not good

White River to Wawa – Not good

Heyden to Sault Ste. Marie – snow-covered and storming

Jones Landing (Between Batchawana and Goulais) 6:15 a.m. is brutal visibility

This is not new information for northern residents who travel these roads, but they are important for those who are travelling through and are not familiar with what Lake Superior can create for winter travellers.

Be aware that road conditions can change significantly between communities on the Hwy 17 Lake Superior Corridor, and in very short periods of time. A snow squall can cause whiteout conditions on a straight stretch, and around the corner… be clear.

Using Waze that allows for driver input can help with navigation. Using social media for anecdotal road conditions and collision information can be helpful. Although ON511 can give important information – it isn’t as fast as social media can be. Use both tools.

Be prepared! File a travel plan. Travel with a full tank of gas, food and water, extra battery for phone, blankie. There are many resources for winter travel precautions.