MICHANO, Myra

January 14, 1935 – December 15, 2025

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Momma, Nanny, and Nokomis, Myra, on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 6:18 p.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Marathon. She passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her children and many of her grandchildren.

Myra was the heart of our family — a true matriarch whose love, strength, and kindness shaped generations. As the last of her siblings, she carried the wisdom of those who came before her and shared it freely with those who followed. After losing her own mother at a young age, she grew into the Nokomis everyone turned to — steady, comforting, and always present.

Her faith was the foundation of her life. Through every hardship and blessing, Myra trusted deeply in Jesus and believed in the power of prayer. She lived with gratitude and often reminded us, “Lord, you know what’s in our hearts better than we do.”

Myra was a proud protector of her culture and language. She served for many years as the Anishinaabemowin language teacher at both Marathon High School and Biigtigong Elementary School, where she passionately advocated for the teaching and preservation of the language. She was the last fluent language speaker in her community, a role she carried with humility, responsibility, and deep pride. Through her teaching and guidance, she ensured that the language would continue through future generations.

Myra has now begun her journey to the Happy Hunting Ground. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Eli, affectionately known as her Romeo, her daughters Cheryl and Lynne, her grandchildren Andrea, Sean, and Justine, and stepdaughter Agnes. She is survived by her children Brenda (Gerald), Warren (Lorna), Tim (Svenja), Wayne (Margaret), Jacqueline, Pamela, and Dawn (Ken), along with a remarkable 95 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren — a truly extraordinary legacy of love.

We find comfort imagining her once again picking blueberries, gathering firewood, and walking the shores of the Mouth of the Pic River and Jackfish with those she missed so deeply.

As we move forward without her, we hold close the lessons she taught us — to lead with kindness, to be brave, and to care for one another.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jerome Nnanna officiating. At her request, cremation has taken place at the River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa