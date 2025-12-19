Ice Candle Celebration cancelled for 2025

The Wawa Municipal Cemetery Committee regretfully announces the cancellation of the annual Ice Candle Celebration this year due to a shortage of committee members and volunteers.

This decision was not made lightly. The Ice Candle Celebration has been a meaningful annual event for our community, and we sincerely appreciate the support and participation it has received over the years. Unfortunately, with limited membership and volunteer availability, the committee is unable to safely and successfully organize the event this season.

The Cemetery Committee remains hopeful that in the new year, we will welcome additional members and volunteers. With increased community involvement, we would be pleased to reinstate this cherished annual event in the future.

We thank the public for their understanding and continued support. Anyone interested in becoming a committee member on any of the Municipal committees is encouraged to come forward in 2026.

Wawa Municipal Cemetery Committee