Friday Morning News – December 19

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow and local blowing snow ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -14. Wind chill near -24.
  • Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then snow beginning before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming southeast 20 near midnight. Low -17 with temperature rising to -9 by morning. Wind chill -24 this evening.

News Tidbits:

  • Walk with care today, the snow may hide patches of ice, and make walking treacherous.
  • Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth at approximately 1 a.m. this morning.
