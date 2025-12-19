Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow and local blowing snow ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -14. Wind chill near -24.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then snow beginning before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming southeast 20 near midnight. Low -17 with temperature rising to -9 by morning. Wind chill -24 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Walk with care today, the snow may hide patches of ice, and make walking treacherous.
- Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth at approximately 1 a.m. this morning.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- OPP Remind motorists to obey Road Closures - December 19, 2025
- Friday Morning News – December 19 - December 19, 2025
- Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge) OPEN - December 19, 2025